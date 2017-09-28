When should we expect the Valley’s first freeze?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Should we expect a freeze in the Valley, now that fall is here?

If we look at historical data, the first freeze should be next week.

Last year’s first freeze was October 8. On average, over the last 30 years, the first freeze in the Shenango Valley is October 1 and in Mahoning Valley is October 11.

But with the recent warm weather, we are not going to see the first freeze next week. We probably won’t even see freezing temperatures in the first half of October.

Over the last five days, we broke four record-high temperatures, three of which were 90 degrees or above!

Below is long-range forecasted temperatures for six to 10 days from now. It is 100 percent likely that we’ll see above-average temperatures, which are highs of 68 degrees.

So enjoy this colder spell, because we are going to warm back up next week.

But how long will it last?

We can take the same graph from the Climate Prediction Center and look eight to 14 days out. Now, we are looking at the second week of October.

Again, we are likely to see above-average temperatures.

Keep in mind, though, that the average temperatures will continue to drop as we head into the month of October.

We could still see one of the mornings in mid-October creep near freezing, but looking at current long-range models, there is no indication that we will see freezing temperatures before October 14.