Youngstown crews control fire at Ward Bakery building

Crews were called to the building Thursday morning and found flames on the roof of the Ward Bakery building

Youngstown fire crews put out a fire on the roof of the Ward Bakery building.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Quick work by Youngstown firefighters kept a relatively small blaze at the old Ward Bakery building on the city’s lower west side from getting much worse.

Crews were called to the building on Mahoning Avenue Thursday morning and found flames on the roof. The fire started in some wood pallets being used as a walkway.

“It did get into the roofing, about a six-foot stretch, but luckily we were able to get a line in in time and get it before it extended across the roof,” said Battalion Chief Jimmy Drummond.

Drummond said if the fire had gone on a little longer, the situation could have been much worse.

No one, including any of tenants were hurt, and no businesses inside were impacted.

