Youngstown police investigating body found as homicide

Police said a man was found dead along Hazelwood Avenue near Tippecanoe Avenue in Youngstown on Thursday afternoon

By Published: Updated:
Body found on Hazelwood Avenue in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a body found on Youngstown’s west side as a homicide.

They said a man was found dead along Hazelwood Avenue near Tippecanoe Avenue around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said the body had been there for some time.

It’s being investigated as a homicide because it looks like there was an attempt to hide the body, police said.

The body has not yet been identified.

We will continue to follow this developing story. Check back here and watch WKBN 27 First News for updates.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s