Youngstown police investigating body found as homicide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a body found on Youngstown’s west side as a homicide.

They said a man was found dead along Hazelwood Avenue near Tippecanoe Avenue around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said the body had been there for some time.

It’s being investigated as a homicide because it looks like there was an attempt to hide the body, police said.

The body has not yet been identified.

We will continue to follow this developing story. Check back here and watch WKBN 27 First News for updates.

