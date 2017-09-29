Austintown crime activity: Man charged with heroin, stolen gun after traffic stop

Wednesday, September 20

1:42 p.m. – 4400 block of Viall Road, Tristan Davies, 19, charged with possession of marijuana. According to a report, officers saw two men run into the woods while conducting a search warrant at a home. Police found the men and asked to search their car. They said there was a marijuana cigarette, which Davies said belonged to him.

5:58 p.m. – Mahoning and Benton avenues, Ronald Lewis, 37, and Mandi Brown, 28, of Warren, charged with possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia. Officers said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle during a traffic stop. Brown handed police a marijuana grinder and marijuana cigarette, while Lewis gave police a bag of marijuana, according to a police report.

Thursday, September 21

12:53 a.m. – Westminster and Oakwood avenues, Lyndal Kimble, Jr., 22, of Warren, arrested on a warrant and additionally charged with possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. Police pulled over a car and told Kimble — the passenger who said he was the car owner — to exit the car after seeing marijuana residue in the back seat. Kimble gave police a bag of marijuana and a paper tri-fold of heroin from his pants pocket. According to the report, when police said they were going to search the car, Kimble told them there was a gun under the driver’s seat, which police found loaded. Officers learned the gun was stolen out of Youngstown.

Friday, September 22

3:50 p.m. – 5400 block of Mahoning Ave., Michael Pendland, 30, arrested on a warrant.

Tuesday, September 26

5:45 p.m. – Westminster Ave. and N. Wickliffe Circle, Laurie Pizzulo, 44, arrested and charged with possession of cocaine; Matthew Lawler, 35, arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. According to a report, police made a traffic stop and Pizzulo and Lawler couldn’t provide license or registration. Both had suspended licenses and Lawler had an active warrant out of Ashtabula County, police said. Pizzulo gave officers one packet of crack cocaine from her bra, according to the report. Police then searched the car and said they found a bag of crack cocaine and a crack pipe.

11:57 p.m. – Mahoning Ave., Tyquon Myers, 18, of Youngstown, charged with drug abuse and marijuana paraphernalia; Christopher Hill, Jr., 19, of Youngstown, charged with drug abuse. According to a report, police smelled marijuana during a traffic stop when approaching the vehicle. Police searched Hill and found a bag of marijuana in his shorts. They then searched the car and found a container of marijuana in the center console, as well as Swisher Cigarillos, which are commonly used to smoke marijuana.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department.

