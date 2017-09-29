Austintown Fitch trails Massillon despite punt block TD

Trailing 7-0, Fitch's Ralph Fitzgerald notched a 58-yard TD run to tie the contest

By Published:
Austintown Fitch Falcons High School Football - Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch trails Massillon 21-14 in the second quarter.

Trailing 7-0, Fitch’s Ralph Fitzgerald notched a 58-yard TD run to tie the contest.

Massillon then took a 14-7 lead before the Falcons specials teams blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown to again tie the game.

Zion Phifer scored on a 1-yard run to give Massillon a 21-14 lead.

Read more: Week six high school football stories

Austintown Fitch football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s