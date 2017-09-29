Austintown Fitch trails Massillon despite punt block TD

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch trails Massillon 21-14 in the second quarter.
Trailing 7-0, Fitch’s Ralph Fitzgerald notched a 58-yard TD run to tie the contest.
Massillon then took a 14-7 lead before the Falcons specials teams blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown to again tie the game.
Zion Phifer scored on a 1-yard run to give Massillon a 21-14 lead.
Read more: Week six high school football stories
Austintown Fitch football schedule
Important high school football links:
Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22
.