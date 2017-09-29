Columbus man calls police, gets busted for suspected basement pot operation



COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police busted what they are calling a drug house and motorcycle chop shop on the city’s north side.

Police were called to a home in Clinton Estates on Tuesday after the residents said someone was burglarizing the home.

When police searched the home at the resident’s request, they found a suspected marijuana grow operation in the basement.

Police secured the home on Bryson Road and the city attorney got a search warrant.

Officers said they found 1.6 grams of crack cocaine, 9.9 grams of heroin, five marijuana plants, 25 doses of LSD, 18 grams of powder cocaine, 19 grams of methamphetamines, and a handgun in the home.

They arrested 41-year-old Charles Mitchell for felony possession of heroin and cocaine.

“This house is a danger to the community. Right behind this house, you can see the playground equipment for Maize Road Elementary School,” said Assistant City Attorney Bill Sperlazza.

In the basement and driveway, police found several stolen motorcycles, ATVs, and motorcycle parts and tools. Police said a stolen Harley Davidson from Columbus was recovered and a motor from Harrison County was also recovered.

Authorities said Mitchell is believed to be an associate of the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

Court records show Mitchell was stopped by Columbus Police on September 7 with vehicle tags from another vehicle. Police found 12.81 grams of heroin on him.

On Friday, IN/TAC, Columbus Police Narcotic Tactical Team raided the home again and city employees boarded up the windows and doors. Sperlazza got an order from Environmental Court Judge Dan Hawkins to deem the home a public nuisance and a board up order.

NBC4 News in Columbus asked the Neighborhood Police Liaison Officer Scott Clinger whether it was good police work or luck.

“I don’t know if it’s luck. More likely, it is not the smartest criminal in the world when you invited police in to search when you have marijuana growing in the basement,” he said.

Neighbors said they suspected something illegal was going on with vehicles coming and going day and night.

“Everybody is out at night, walking their dogs or playing with their kids so it is nice if that is the case that they were doing the things they said. It is good they are gone,” said Curtis Vance, who lives across the street.

The home could be boarded up for one year. It’s owned by two women related to the woman previously living in the home.

Mitchell was arraigned in municipal court on Friday and will have a court date of October 10 at 11 a.m. to dispute the judge’s order.

