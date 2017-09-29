Frustrated drivers report traffic nightmare in Bazetta Township

Dominion Energy is working on a pipeline in the area of Elm Road

Frustrated drivers are reporting that the parking lot of the Walmart in Bazetta is packed with drivers unable to leave the area.

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Frustrated drivers are upset by a traffic nightmare in Bazetta Township.

Viewers calling into WKBN reported that they were stuck in the parking lot of Walmart for up to 45 minutes or even two hours.

Dominion Energy is working on a pipeline in the area of Elm Road.

Energy spokesman Neil Durbin acknowledged that the project is in a heavily-traveled area and said they have traffic control contractors on the scene. Trumbull Dispatch said the Bazetta police chief was also out Friday afternoon to help direct traffic.

Some drivers said they didn’t see anyone directing traffic this afternoon, however.

Dominion Energy expects that part of the project to be completed on October 8, with the overall project finishing October 15, weather permitting.

WKBN is out at the scene, speaking to drivers and seeing if there is anything that can be done to help with the flow of traffic in the area. 

