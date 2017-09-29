Fugitive of the Week: Marshals say sex offender didn’t register address

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect is wanted in Mahoning County by U.S. Marshals who say he failed to register his address.

Justin Luzier, 28, is a registered sex offender, so he is required to register his address with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Luzier is described as a white man, approximately 6’2″ tall and 165 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Those with information on Luzier are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411)

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.