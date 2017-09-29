Group asks Amazon to consider Youngstown, Warren area for headquarters

The group of Valley officials submitted a proposal for a potential build site in the region, hoping Amazon will consider

FILE - In this June 30, 2011, file photo, a United Parcel Service driver delivers packages from Amazon.com in Palo Alto, Calif. A joke book “written” by a conservative author and filled with blank pages in a dig at Democrats topped Amazon's list of best sellers on March 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of Valley officials hope that Amazon executives consider the region for its new corporate headquarters.

The group — including representatives of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, Mahoning County Commissioners and Youngstown’s and Warren’s mayors — submitted a proposal for a property in the region.

Amazon’s project represents a $5 billion investment and 50,000 new jobs over 10 to 15 years, according to the Regional Chamber.

While the Youngstown-Warren region may not meet all of the requirements for the facility, the group decided to submit the top site in the two-county area to Team NEO/JobsOhio as a starting point.

The Regional Chamber says JobsOhio has an existing relationship with Amazon, working with the company on several projects throughout the state this year.

“Though this opportunity may seem out of reach for our market, this type of collaboration is exactly what it takes to effectively compete for these opportunities,” said Regional Chamber COO James Dignan.

