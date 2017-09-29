Hamilton woman accused of faking abduction, posted to Facebook

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from southern Ohio is accused of faking her own abduction and posting it online.

Police say Thelma Williams posted images of herself on Facebook showing her bound, gagged and crying for help.

A friend saw the post and called police, who rushed to the house.

When officers got there, Williams told them a masked man broke into her home and tied her up, but after talking to her and watching the video more closely, police said her story began to unravel.

“It appears she took the videos herself. We can actually see her waiting for it to come on so she can get her serious face on,” said Sheriff Richard Jones.

Right now, Williams is charged with making false alarms, but could face more charges because it cost police thousands of dollars in personnel and equipment to respond to the bogus call.