Jack B. Jackson Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Jack B. Jackson, 79, passed away at his home, Friday, September 29, 2017, after a years-long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Jack was born June 13, 1938 in Fairmont, West Virginia, a son of the late James and Flossie (Lipscomb) Jackson and had moved to Ohio in 1957.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Mr. Jackson worked for several area painting contractors before ultimately starting his own company, Jackson Painting, which he operated until his retirement in 2003.

He was cofounder and bass singer for God’s Quad, a Southern Gospel quartet. He sang with the quartet for some 20 years, until failing memory caused him to walk away. He was also instrumental in founding a men’s fast-pitch softball league in Lisbon and Salem in the 1960’s playing for many years as a center fielder for Toot Trucking, among other teams. Jack was also a longtime little league baseball coach and girls softball coach.

He was a member of the Lisbon Trinity Friends Church, where he served as worship leader, Elder and choir director for many years. He also coached and played for the church’s slow-pitch softball team.

His wife, Joan R. (Holbert) Jackson, whom he married November 28, 1957, preceded him in death January 20, 2013.

Jack leaves behind four sons, Dave (Jami Bates) Jackson, Doug (Mary Beth) Jackson, and Rodney Jackson, all of Lisbon and Bob (Chris) Jackson of Youngstown; a sister, Linda MacGill of Bridgeport, West Virginia; a niece and nephew, whom he help raise, Marjorie and David (Melissa) Schell, both of East Liverpool; grandchildren, J.R. Jackson of Albany, New York, Brian (Heather) Jackson of Sebring, Michelle Jackson of Newgarden, Krista (Aaron) Colvin of Lisbon, Kelly (Brandon) Cantrell of Akron, Mindy (Mallory Jarem) Jackson of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, Christopher Miller of Youngstown and Joe Varkonyi of East Palestine; great nieces, Allison and Danielle Schell of East Liverpool; eight great-grandchildren and his companion, Elizabeth Brown.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jack was also preceded in death by his brothers, James “Bud” Jackson, Darrell Jackson, Bernard Jackson, Marvin Jackson and Robert Jackson and by his sisters, Virginia Schell, Eloise Lovegrove, Lena Jackson and Sandra Jackson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 3, 2017, at the Lisbon Trinity Friends Church, 33937 State Route 30, Lisbon, with Pastor Ron Robinson of the church officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, October 2, 2017, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home and on Tuesday, October 3, 2017, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

The family also suggest that memorial contributions be made to the Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

