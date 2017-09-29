South Range cruising at Crestview, 28-0

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range is out to a 28-0 lead at Crestview behind TDs from playmakers Peyton Remish and Mathias Combs.
Remish notched his seventh rush TD of the season when he scored on a 55-yard run midway through the first quarter.
Aniello Buzzacco then connected with Combs for a 12-yard TD pass.
Later in the first, Ryan Davenport caught a 21-yard TD pass for a 20-0 South Range lead.
Early in the second quarter, Buzzacco and Combs hooked up for another TD pass — this time for a 70-yard score.
Read more: Week six high school football stories
South Range football schedule | Crestview football schedule
Important high school football links:
Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22
.