South Range cruising at Crestview, 28-0

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range is out to a 28-0 lead at Crestview behind TDs from playmakers Peyton Remish and Mathias Combs.

Remish notched his seventh rush TD of the season when he scored on a 55-yard run midway through the first quarter.

Aniello Buzzacco then connected with Combs for a 12-yard TD pass.

Later in the first, Ryan Davenport caught a 21-yard TD pass for a 20-0 South Range lead.

Early in the second quarter, Buzzacco and Combs hooked up for another TD pass — this time for a 70-yard score.

