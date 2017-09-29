New Castle report finding fentanyl, heroin, crack during search

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police officers reported finding fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine during a search on Thursday.

Police said the drugs were found during a search of a home at 1325 Pennsylvania Avenue.

James Keller and Diana Tillia were arrested on felony warrants.

Police reported finding the following evidence inside the house:

17.9 grams of Fentanyl

19.9 grams of crack cocaine

1.1 grams of heroin

One 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number

$2,493 in cash

Seven digital scales with drug residue Tillia is additionally charged with illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer’s number, three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned and incarcerated at the Lawrence County Jail.