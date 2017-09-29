New Castle report finding fentanyl, heroin, crack during search

Police said the drugs were found during a search of a home at 1325 Pennsylvania Avenue

By Published: Updated:
Police Arrest Generic

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police officers reported finding fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine during a search on Thursday.

Police said the drugs were found during a search of a home at 1325 Pennsylvania Avenue.

James Keller and Diana Tillia were arrested on felony warrants.

Police reported finding the following evidence inside the house:

  • 17.9 grams of Fentanyl
  • 19.9 grams of crack cocaine
  • 1.1 grams of heroin
  • One 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number
  • $2,493 in cash
  • Seven digital scales with drug residue

Tillia is additionally charged with illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer’s number, three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was arraigned and incarcerated at the Lawrence County Jail.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s