Ohio lawmakers eager to learn about self-driving cars

FILE - This May 13, 2014 file photo shows a row of Google self-driving Lexus cars at a Google event outside the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif. Of the nearly 50 self-driving cars rolling around California roads and highways, four have gotten into accidents since September, 2014. That’s when the state officially began permitting these cars of the future, which use sensors and computing power to maneuver around traffic. Three accidents involved Lexus SUVs run by Google Inc. The fourth was an Audi retrofitted by the parts supplier Delphi Automotive. Google and Delphi said the accidents were minor and their cars were not at fault.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The prospect of jumping into your car at the end of a long day and having it drive you home is still just a fantasy here in Ohio.

But that fantasy is getting closer to becoming reality as automakers continue to make advancements and improvements on self-driving vehicles.

That is one of the primary driving forces behind State House of Representatives member Doug Green and the rest of the House Transportation and Public Safety Committee’s decision to hold informational hearings on automated vehicles over the next months.

Green, the Republican chairman of the committee, has been at the Statehouse for the past three general assemblies. He said this will be the first time that the committee has sat down to really study the issue, and doing so is vital to Ohio’s growth.

For as long as anyone can remember, Ohio has been a birthplace of innovation, especially in transportation. Being able to maintain that description in the 21st century is important to Green.

“We don’t want to be a hindrance to the development of the technology; we want to be an environment that encourages,” said Green. “However, we do have a responsibility to our citizens to make sure they are protected, in the meantime.”

With level 3 and 4 automated vehicles nearly completed, if not ready, Green wants to be up to speed on what he says is an inevitability.

“I believe we are looking at the next space race,” said Green. “[The hearings] will give us detailed information to be able to identify those legislative needs.”

Green said people are slowly becoming accustomed to more and more automation within vehicles. Options like parallel parking assistance and automatic breaking are the newest, most overt examples. You don’t have to look too far to see a long-standing favorite of many road warriors taking a long trip — the cruise control.

With human interaction still necessary on some level for all commercial vehicles available for purchase, the prospect of being able to focus on something other than the road is still stuck in neutral. But, the dream of self-driving cars hitting the road endures with a stern caveat.

“That will never happen until we in the legislature say so,” said Green.

The House Transportation Committee will hold its first hearing next week.

