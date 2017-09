STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland leads Struthers 14-0 in the second quarter behind two Dante Romano touchdown runs.

Romano capped an 8-play scoring drive with a 4-yard TD run for a 7-0 lead.

Midway through the second, Romano scored on a 16-yard TD run to make it 14-0 Poland.

Read more: Week six high school football stories

Poland football schedule | Struthers football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22