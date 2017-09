HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – If you travel Interstate 80 through Hubbard and Brookfield, you’ll need to find a way around it this weekend.

The ramp from US-62 to I-80 westbound is closed until 6 p.m. Sunday.

The detour is about 17 miles long — from US 62 to State Route 82 west to Belmont Avenue, then back to the interstate.