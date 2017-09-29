Rushton with 3 rush TDs as Liberty leads LaBrae 27-7

Liberty's Dra Rushton has two 10-yard TD runs and a 77-yard TD run

Liberty Leopards High School Football - Youngstown, OH.

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty leads LaBrae 27-7 in the second quarter behind a hot start from Dra Rushton.

Rushton hit Quaishon Campbell for a 15-yard TD pass and 7-0 Liberty lead. After a turnover, Rushton scored on a 10-yard run to make it 14-0.

LaBrae responded with a Kent Wolford 3-yard TD run.

Rushton then added another 10-yard TD run early in the second quarter for a 21-7 Leopards lead. He followed with a 77-yard TD run for his third of the game.

