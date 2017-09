AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday will be the last night drinks will be served at a longtime Austintown bar.

The Pink Elephant on Mahoning Avenue will be closing for good.

The property is being taken over by a German-based grocery store chain called Lidl — a direct competitor of ALDI.

Those running the Pink Elephant are starting a new business venture just up the road called Thirsty Frog Bar and Grill, which will open October 14.