Greenville and Sharpsville scoreless at the half

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – In the opening quarter, Sharpsville had the ball deep within Greenville territory after a punt return which set up the Devils at the Trojans’ 28-yard line. However, Sharpsville was unable to score points as they were held on downs.

Read more: Week six high school football stories

On the ensuing possession, Greenville had a 38-yard connection between quarterback Nate Bell to Michael Blaney. A couple of plays later, the Trojans were intercepted in the end zone by the Devils’ Peyton Schell.

Midway through the second frame, Sharpsville was turned away again on downs – this time their 16-play drive was stalled inside the red zone after possessing the ball for six minutes. The next time the Blue Devils had the ball – it ended much the same. This time it was Bobby Besser, who threw the pass on a trick play out of the backfield which was intercepted by the Trojans’ Blaney at the two-yard line.

Greenville football schedule | Sharpsville football schedule

Greenville will host Wilmington next week while the Blue Devils will travel to Hermitage to face Hickory.

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22