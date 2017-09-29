Storm Team 27: Breezy with scattered showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Cooler air will stick around through the weekend.  Showers for this afternoon and early evening.

The weekend looks great with more sunshine.  Warming back up next week.

Forecast

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Chance for thunder. (60%)
High: 66

Friday night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (60%)
Low: 45

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 62

Sunday: Mainly sunny.
High: 68 Low: 39

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 73 Low: 44

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 50

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 54

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 76 Low: 57

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 54

