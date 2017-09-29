Storm Team 27: Nice weather for the weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Showers will wrap up overnight with temperatures sliding into the middle 40’s. Look for nice weather this weekend with sunshine returning into Saturday afternoon. More sunshine on Sunday.

It will be cool to start Saturday and especially Sunday morning. The risk for some light frost will be possible early Sunday as temperatures slide into the middle 30’s.

Warming up next week with more sunshine.

Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)

Low: 44

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 62

Saturday night: Mainly clear. Patchy fog with light frost possible.

Low: 36

Sunday: Mainly sunny.

High: 67

Monday: Mainly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 39

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 49

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 81 Low: 52

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 75 Low: 52

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 68 Low: 50

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 69 Low: 45