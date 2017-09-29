Storm Team 27: Nice weather this weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Look for nice weather this weekend with sunshine returning into Saturday afternoon. More sunshine on Sunday.

It will be cool to start Saturday and especially Sunday morning. The risk for some light frost will be possible early Sunday as temperatures slide into the middle 30’s.

Frost facts for Youngstown:

Earliest first frost – August 29th

Latest first frost: – October 28th

Warming up next week with more sunshine.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 62

Saturday night: Mainly clear. Patchy fog with light frost possible.

Low: 36

Sunday: Mainly sunny.

High: 67

Monday: Mainly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 39

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 49

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 81 Low: 52

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 75 Low: 52

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 68 Low: 50

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 69 Low: 45