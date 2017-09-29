Susan Ann Parks Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Susan Ann Parks, 52, passed away early Friday morning, September 29, 2017 at her home following a brief illness.

Susan was born May 10, 1965 in Warren and was a lifelong Trumbull County resident.

Sue attended the Fairhaven School and its workshop and will always be remembered as a “spitfire.”

She loved going to the workshop and she especially loved its book club. Sue enjoyed spelling, reading, bowling and she loved her dolls and “caring” for them.

Sue leaves many close friends she made throughout her life and leaves, Linda and Mike, David, Courtney, Tina, Maria and her Leeda family, especially Judy and Effar and her absence will be mourned by all.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

A celebration of life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10 at 3581 Youngstown Rd. SE, in Warren (next to the Dunkin’ Donuts).

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Sue’s family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 4 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



