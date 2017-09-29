Suspect to be sent back to Youngstown to face murder charges

Police now believed that JeShawn Elliott killed Anvia Mickens in Youngstown

A Youngstown man was in court on Thursday morning, facing charges after police in Niagara Falls, New York reported finding a body in the trunk of his car.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man arrested in Niagara Falls, New York will be sent back to Youngstown to face murder charges in the death of his girlfriend.

Elliott was arrested in New York in August after his brother called 911 to report that Elliott confessed to stabbing his girlfriend. Police said Mickens’ body was found in the trunk his car.

Mickens died of 23 stab wounds, 14 cuts and strangulation, according to the coroner’s autopsy results.

An investigation led police to believe that Mickens was killed in Youngstown, not New York. As such, the case will be prosecuted in Mahoning County.

Elliott may still face charges for running from officers in Niagara County. Officials there say they are assisting with the Youngstown investigation.

The life of 28-year-old Anvia Mickens -- found murdered last week in the truck of a car in Niagara Falls -- was celebrated Monday evening when 150 people showed up on Central Square in downtown Youngstown for a vigil in her honor.
Anvia Mickens

 

