Suspect to be sent back to Youngstown to face murder charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man arrested in Niagara Falls, New York will be sent back to Youngstown to face murder charges in the death of his girlfriend.

Police now believed that JeShawn Elliott killed Anvia Mickens in Youngstown.

Elliott was arrested in New York in August after his brother called 911 to report that Elliott confessed to stabbing his girlfriend. Police said Mickens’ body was found in the trunk his car.

Mickens died of 23 stab wounds, 14 cuts and strangulation, according to the coroner’s autopsy results.

An investigation led police to believe that Mickens was killed in Youngstown, not New York. As such, the case will be prosecuted in Mahoning County.

Elliott may still face charges for running from officers in Niagara County. Officials there say they are assisting with the Youngstown investigation.