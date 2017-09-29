Warren Harding leads 21-19 at half after trailing early

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding leads Lakeside 21-19 at halftime after falling behind by two touchdowns.

Trailing 13-0, Harding got on the board on Kayron Adams’ 48-yard TD run. The Raiders then took the lead on a 21-yard TD run by Geoverni Washington.

Sterling Frazier’s 5-yard TD run gave Harding a 21-13 lead, although Lakeside notched a TD just before the half.

Read more: Week six high school football stories

Warren Harding football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22