Warren Harding leads 21-19 at half after trailing early

Trailing 13-0, Harding got on the board on Kayron Adams' 48-yard TD run

Published:
Warren G Harding Oakland Raiders High School Football

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding leads Lakeside 21-19 at halftime after falling behind by two touchdowns.

Trailing 13-0, Harding got on the board on Kayron Adams’ 48-yard TD run. The Raiders then took the lead on a 21-yard TD run by Geoverni Washington.

Sterling Frazier’s 5-yard TD run gave Harding a 21-13 lead, although Lakeside notched a TD just before the half.

Warren Harding football schedule

