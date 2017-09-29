Warren workshop helps veterans with PTSD cope by meditative breathing

Workshop sessions were held at the Trumbull County Veterans Services Commission in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Helping local veterans deal with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder was the goal behind the Power Breath Meditation workshop.

Workshop sessions were held throughout the week at the Trumbull County Veterans Services Commission in Warren.

About 20 veterans took part in the program, designed to help with stress reduction and coping skills.

Organizers say workshops like this are crucial in dealing with PTSD, especially after a new report that says nearly 20 veterans commit suicide every day across the country.

“I have people who have suicidal ideations walking into my course saying, ‘You know, yesterday I was thinking about killing myself.’ Five days later they say, ‘I don’t want to die anymore. I want to live.’ That’s huge,” said Leslye Moore, director of Project Welcome Home Troops.

Project Welcome Home Troops offers a variety of workshops for veterans across the country. The Power Breath Meditation Workshop involves a specific set of unique breathing techniques that can be practiced on one’s own after a few sessions of guidance.

Congressman Tim Ryan and Covelli Enterprises also helped raise funds to put on the workshop here.

