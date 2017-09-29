Woman arrested after son found walking alone in Milton Township

MILTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Portage County woman was incarcerated in the Mahoning County Jail on Thursday, facing child endangering charges.

Linda Freitag, 34, is scheduled to appear in an Austintown court on Friday afternoon. She was arrested after an investigation of an incident on September 19.

Just after 10 p.m., a person reported finding one of Freitag’s children walking alone on Mahoning Avenue in Milton Township. The boy was crying as he walked toward the Portage County line, according to a police report.

The boy didn’t know his address, so he was taken to the Milton Township Police Department.

Officers questioned the boy, who told him that he was arguing with another child in the car. He said Freitag pinched his arm and made him get out of the vehicle, according to the report.

The boy’s age was redacted from the police report.

Portage County Sheriff’s deputies found Freitag at her home in Diamond, Ohio. She was told to pick up her son from the police department.

Freitag wasn’t immediately charged but was arrested after an investigation.