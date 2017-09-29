Woman arrested after son found walking alone in Milton Township

Linda Freitag, 34, is charged with child endangering

By Published:
Linda Freitag charged with endangering children

MILTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Portage County woman was incarcerated in the Mahoning County Jail on Thursday, facing child endangering charges.

Linda Freitag, 34, is scheduled to appear in an Austintown court on Friday afternoon. She was arrested after an investigation of an incident on September 19.

Just after 10 p.m., a person reported finding one of Freitag’s children walking alone on Mahoning Avenue in Milton Township. The boy was crying as he walked toward the Portage County line, according to a police report.

The boy didn’t know his address, so he was taken to the Milton Township Police Department.

Officers questioned the boy, who told him that he was arguing with another child in the car. He said Freitag pinched his arm and made him get out of the vehicle, according to the report.

The boy’s age was redacted from the police report.

Portage County Sheriff’s deputies found Freitag at her home in Diamond, Ohio. She was told to pick up her son from the police department.

Freitag wasn’t immediately charged but was arrested after an investigation.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s