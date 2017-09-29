Work underway for downtown Youngstown amphitheater project

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another big construction project in Youngstown will likely take at least another 18 months to complete.

Work continues on a new amphitheater downtown, near the Covelli Centre.

Trucks were seen Friday dumping tons of soil into the construction area.

Youngstown Mayor John McNally said the dirt will eventually slope down toward the Mahoning River, where a stage would be located.

A new 84-inch sewer line must still be installed, which will happen sometime next year.

In the meantime, the mayor said an announcement could come next month on naming rights for the project.