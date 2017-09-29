Work underway for downtown Youngstown amphitheater project

Trucks were seen Friday dumping tons of soil into the construction area.

By Published:
Work continues on a new amphitheater downtown, near the Covelli Centre.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another big construction project in Youngstown will likely take at least another 18 months to complete.

Work continues on a new amphitheater downtown, near the Covelli Centre.

Trucks were seen Friday dumping tons of soil into the construction area.

Youngstown Mayor John McNally said the dirt will eventually slope down toward the Mahoning River, where a stage would be located.

A new 84-inch sewer line must still be installed, which will happen sometime next year.

In the meantime, the mayor said an announcement could come next month on naming rights for the project.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s