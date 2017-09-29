Workers ask for patience as Youngstown paving nears completion

There's about a month of work left on Meridian Road and Wick Avenue in Youngstown

By Published: Updated:
Roadwork on Wick Avenue near Youngstown State campus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –  A pair of multi-million dollar road construction projects in Youngstown are probably about a month away from completion.

Don’t be fooled — paving along a stretch of Meridian Road from Cornersburg to Mahoning Avenue isn’t quite finished yet.

“You’ve got manholes sticking up, you’ve got water values sticking up, catch basins, and a lot of tires are getting blown out. A lot of people are calling and complaining. They think we’re finished but we’re not,” said Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti.

But the end is in sight. Ginnetti said this massive project, which runs all the way to the interchange with I-680, should be completed by the end of October.

Crews are now installing new curbing and other concrete work so the last layer of paving can begin, which will take a week or two.

Ginnetti said while the project has stayed on schedule, maintaining traffic has been a complication.

“It’s a big road to maintain traffic. It does get confusing when you have a lot of construction vehicles out there, a lot of cones, a lot of people.”

In the meantime, work rebuilding Wick Avenue near the Youngstown State campus should also be wrapping up by the end of next month — about three weeks behind.

Workers are installing 15 new brick crosswalks in the area, as well as some decorative concrete work that will tie the project in with the university. The project includes all new water and sewer lines, underground utilities, and new street lighting.

“All the paving is done, all the lighting is in, all the utilities that were above ground are now below ground,” Mayor John McNally said.

He has been making regular checks on the construction, which runs from Wood Street to the Madison Avenue Expressway.

McNally said the work fulfills one of his campaign promises to improve the city’s major corridors.

“I think people have seen that the city has really tried to keep up its end of the bargain.”

