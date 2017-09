HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A water main break in Hubbard Friday could slow the morning commute.

Crews are working to repair a broken water line on West Liberty Street.

The break happened about 3:30 a.m., just west of where Route 62 intersects with West Liberty Street. The work on the line was completed about 5 a.m., but crews remained on the scene to clean up the job.

The westbound lane is closed. Flaggers are positioned to direct traffic.