$1M bond set for Kent woman charged in infant’s death

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) – A judge in Ohio has set a $1 million bond for a woman charged in the death of her 3-month-old daughter.

Twenty-two-year-old Samantha Knisley, of Kent, was arraigned Friday in Portage County on charges including involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and child endangering.

Kent police say the infant apparently died after Knisely laid on top of her Sept. 13. Police were called to Knisley’s home that day after receiving a report of a child not breathing. The baby died at a hospital.

Cleveland.com reports Knisley told police she laid down with her baby, Isabella, and her daughter wasn’t breathing when she woke up.

Knisley’s attorney declined to comment Saturday.

