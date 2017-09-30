2nd annual Eye Ball in Youngstown raises funds for eye-care

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local non-profit wants to make sure everyone in the Valley is able to get the proper eye-care they need.

Sight For All United hosted their second Eye Ball Saturday evening at the Deyour Performing Arts Center. The event is one of the biggest fundraisers for the organization.

They’ve already helped 132 people who are under-insured or without insurance get eye exams or surgery.

“Individuals who have large co-payments and don’t have the means to make those co payments, we’re able to provide the resources to assist them to get their best eye-care by providing eye-care services,” said Karen Segesto of Sights For All United.

Former blind American Idol contestant Scott MacIntyre was the special performer.

Sight For All United sold over 300 tickets for the ball.