BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A troubled bridal store is opening its doors for the last time this weekend.

Alfred Angelo Bridal is having a liquidation sale Saturday and Sunday only. Prices on all dresses have been drastically reduced.

The chain abruptly closed its 60 stores nationwide in July after going bankrupt.

The move infuriated brides across the country, as they couldn’t get their dresses or a refund from the company.