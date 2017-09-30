Barry W. Garman Obituary

BEAVER, Pennsylvania – Barry W. Garman, 73, a resident of Beaver Falls, formerly of Columbiana County, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2017, at the Beaver Medical Center.

Barry was born July 6, 1944, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, son of the late Paul and Grace Foley Garman.

He was a Machinist for Harold Tools in Columbiana for a number of years prior to his retirement.

He was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan.

Barry is survived by one daughter, Donna Hancock of East Palestine; three sons, Andrew (Rachel) Garman of Atlanta, Georgia, Tim Garman of Orlando, Florida, Daniel Garman of Detroit, Michigan; stepson, Anthony Foote of Columbiana; brother, Tom Garman of Sebring, Florida; four sisters, Lois Hogue of Beaver Falls, Peggy Thorman of New Castle, Marie Dishler of Beaver, Patty Garman of Beaver Falls; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Paul, Jr. , Harold, Jimmy and Bobby Garman as well as a sister, Judy Henderson.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, October 3, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at the funeral home with Rev. David Sutton officiating.

Interment will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

