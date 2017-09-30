Cavs owner gets ‘vile’ voicemails after LeBron’s ‘bum’ tweet

Dan Gilbert says he was unnerved by an "element of racism" the he didn't realize existed

By Published:
Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert says he received "vile, disgusting" voicemails after LeBron James called President Donald Trump "a bum" on Twitter.
AP

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert says he received “vile, disgusting” voicemails after LeBron James called President Donald Trump “a bum” on Twitter.

Gilbert says he was flooded with phone messages. The NBA’s most celebrated player criticized Trump for rescinding a White House invitation to Golden State’s Stephen Curry to honor the team’s NBA championship.

Gilbert said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Friday that he had not told James about the voicemails. The owner says he was unnerved by an “element of racism” that he didn’t “realize existed in this country this much.”

Earlier this week, James said he did not regret his comment about Trump. Gilbert says he supports both political parties. Gilbert’s Quicken Loans donated $750,000 to the president’s inauguration party.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s