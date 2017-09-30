Charles Robert Stewart Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Charles Robert Stewart, 90 of Liberty Township died early Saturday morning, September 30, 2017.

Charles, known as “Bob”, was born January 9, 1927 in Youngstown, a son of the late Charles Robert and Verdie Stewart.

He graduated from the Rayen High School and served in the U.S. Army, having been stationed in West Germany for several years in the early 1950’s.

Bob was a mechanical engineer with studies at both Youngstown State University and University of Akron, then worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube, McKay Machine and Wean Engineering.

He was a member of the Wick Lodge #481 F & AM.

Bob enjoyed fishing and passed that love onto several of his grandchildren, to his delight. In his retirement years he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Sophie and friends, as well as to wineries on Lake Erie.

He was a loving father and generous grandfather.

His wife, the former Sophia Teglas, whom he married August 25, 1956, died May 16, 2013.

He is survived by daughters, Kimberly Stewart (Jim Bates) and Diana Stewart (Mo Darwish) and grandchildren, Marta Stewart-Bates, Ian Stewart-Bates (Kacey Cummings), Rafia Darwish, Benjamin Stewart-Bates (Christine Perzinski), Emma Stewart-Bates, Sam Darwish, Charlie Stewart-Bates and Sylvia Stewart-Bates; sister, Virginia “Sally”(Ron) Hatch; brothers-in-law John Teglas and William Pete Teglas (Bonnie).

Besides his parents and his wife, Bob was preceded in death by a brother, William D. Stewart.

Friends may call on Monday, October 2, 2017 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 1350 N. Canfield-Niles Rd., Mineral Ridge Chapel.

A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank aide Kathy Revello for her caring services and the Hospice of the Western Reserve.

Additional thanks to his faithful friend, William Roemer.

Donations can be directed to the Hospice of the We​stern ​Reserve, Development Office, 17876 St. Clair Av​​enue, Cleveland, Ohio 44110 http://www.hospicewr.org/.