Class in session: Calhoun leads YSU men’s first official practice

The Jerrod Calhoun era officially began Saturday morning, as the Penguins held their first practice of the 2017-18 season

By Published: Updated:
The Jerrod Calhoun era officially began Saturday morning, as the Penguins held their first practice of the 2017-18 season.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new era of YSU men’s basketball officially got underway Saturday at Beeghly Center.

New head coach Jerrod Calhoun and the Penguins held their first practice of the 2017-18 season. Calhoun took over the program in March, and spent the last five seasons as head coach at Division II Fairmont State. He led the Falcons to 34 wins last season, thanks to their fast, pressing, and up-tempo style on both ends of the court.

“Last night was kind of like Christmas for me, the night before Christmas,” said Calhoun. “I’ve been dreaming of this opportunity for a long, long time to be a Division One head coach. It’s a dream come true. I thought it was a great day, I thought we had a great first practice.”

Calhoun inherits three returning starters on this YSU team, including All-Horizon League senior guard Cameron Morse. He also brought in 8 new scholarship players in his first two months on the job. That includes freshman Naz Bohannon, who was Lorain County’s Mr. Basketball last season.

“We’ve all been waiting for this day since we got here in June,” said Bohannon “Today, coach is like, we’re going to go three hours. So normally guys would dread it, but everybody got up and we were ready to go. I love it because the intensity is at the highest level it can be.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s