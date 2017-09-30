Importance of recognition during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Oct. 1 marks the beginning of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month — do you know the facts and risk factors for breast cancer?

Dr. Mike Sevilla from the Family Practice Center of Salem is putting an emphasis on talking about this disease with his patients this month.

Just a couple days ago, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, best known for her roles in the TV shows “Veep” and “Seinfeld,” announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union,” Louis-Dreyfus said. “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky. So, let’s fight all cancers and make universal healthcare a reality.”

When people know more about breast cancer, early detection rates rise and lives are saved.

The American Cancer Society is spreading the word about the following breast cancer facts:

There is a 1 in 8 chance that a woman will develop breast cancer in her lifetime

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women

An estimated 250,000+ new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in women this year

An estimated 40,000+ women will die from breast cancer this year

There are currently more than 3.1 million breast cancer survivors across the nation

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, about 60-70 percent of people with breast cancer show no risk factors. Some risk factors are genetics, lack of physical activity, a poor diet, obesity and drinking alcohol.

With so much information out there, it’s best to start off by remembering these facts and risk factors, but to also talk with your family physician or medical provider about breast cancer and your specific relation to it.

For more from Dr. Sevilla, head over to his website.

WKBN will feature different stories throughout the month of October that will focus on breast cancer awareness — everything from survivors, to doctors and the resources available.