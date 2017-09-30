Jeanette M. Crawford Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at the Fox Funeral Home for Jeanette M. Crawford, 57 of Boardman, who passed away peacefully Saturday morning, September 30, 2017 with her family by her side.

She was born June 8, 1960 in Youngstown, a daughter of Jack and Joan Conroy Favia.

She was a 1978 graduate of Struthers High School.

She was an administrative assistant at Mahoning and Huntington Banks Trust Department.

Jeanette was an avid bowler, cross-stitcher and loved going to the lake.

Besides her mother, Joan (Pete) Egley, she leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Bill E. Crawford, whom she married November 8, 1997; a son, Joseph Crawford; sisters, Jacqueline (Carl) George and Mary McCabe; a brother, Jack (Trish) Favia; mother-in-law, Carol Crawford; brother-in-law, Scott (Anne) Crawford and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at the Fox Funeral Home.

Material tributes can be made in Jeanette’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater East Ohio Ara Chapter, 70 West Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.