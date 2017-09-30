Lacie E. Cordle Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Lacie E. Cordle, 77, of Newton Falls, Ohio, formerly of Champion, went home with the Lord on September 30, 2017 at his farm.

He was born May 16, 1940 in Minford, Ohio, a son of the late Selca E. Cordle and Susie (Ross) Cordle.

On June 25, 1960, he married the former Patricia L. Bayardi. They spent the next 57 years together.

Lacie was a graduate of Minford High School Class of 1958 and was employed as a tow motor operator at the General Motors Lordstown for 33 years, retiring in 1999. Lacie also ran an Amish taxi service up until he got sick.

He was a longtime member of Warren First Assembly of God Church and was also a member of the Farm Bureau and UAW 1112.

He loved working on his farm and instilled his strong work ethic on his family, who meant the world to him.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Patricia L. Cordle of Newton Falls, Ohio; children, Gayle (Eugene) Noark of Champion, Ohio, Phyllis Jilg of Warren, Ohio, Michael (Shelley) Cordle of Newton Falls, Ohio and Beverly (Bill Horrell) Hansen of Newton Falls, Ohio; grandchildren, Colin Danks of Warren, Ohio, Stephanie (Dennis) Madorma of Cortland, Ohio, Heidi (Joshua) Dingus of Champion, Ohio, Sarah (Derek Bodo) Jilg of Austintown, Ohio, Miranda (Brian) Ramsey of Charlotte, North Carolina, Steven (Marissa) Cordle of Newton Falls, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Xavier, Rhiannon, Aleda, Adrielle, Harlow and Joslyn; brothers, Bill, John and Floyd; sisters, Janet, Linda and Mary.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steven Cordle and granddaughter, Amanda Danks; brothers, Norman, Paul, Jack, Dewey and Selca, Jr. and his sister, Minerva.

Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Mikel Lagaras will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on October 3, 2017 at the funeral home.

Interment will take place privately at Hawley Cemetery, Paris Township, Ohio.