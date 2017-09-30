Lehman “Leh” Ray Tatum Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Lehman “Leh” Ray Tatum, 64, of Warren, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 30, 2017 at his home, after a long illness.

He was born December 27, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Woodrow A. Tatum and Mary E. (Treadwell) Tatum.

On October 15, 2004, he married Joyce E. (Estep) Perkins and they spent the last 12 years together.

Leh graduated from Warren G. Harding as a member of the class of 1971. He went to Kent State and Youngstown State University where he studied engineering.

Leh worked as a Component Engineer and retired from Delphi Packard after 32 years.

Lehman was presently a member of Victory Christian Center Warren Campus. Prior to that he was a member for 30 years at Warren First Assembly of God, where he was on the church board and was the Sunday School Superintendent. Leh also helped found Glad Tidings Assembly of God in Howland. He loved to spread the word of God and created a radio and tv show called Gospel Music Alive that was on the air for five years.

He volunteered with the Salvation Army helping guide young men in their lives.

Lehman loved golfing and played on the church league. He also enjoyed gardening and working with his tools. Most of all Leh loved his family, from his kids to nieces and nephews and cousins. He was always known as a helper.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Joyce A. Tatum of Warren, Ohio; son, Christian Tatum of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Olivia (Michael) Delaquila of Cortland, Ohio; stepchildren, James (Joyce) Perkins of Warren, Ohio, Jacqueline (Frank) Zaborowski of Stafford, Virginia, Joyce Palfrey of Portsmouth, Virginia, Jef (Patricia) Fisher of Warren, Ohio and Angela (Jamie) Kurtz of Raleigh, North Carolina; his first wife, Susan Cardinali of Howland, Ohio; sisters, Sarah (Benny) Armstrong of Howland, Ohio and Willie (Melvin) Conner of Bazetta, Ohio; grandchildren, Michelle, Matt, Mindy, Stephen, Sarah, Michael, Vickie, Abby, Adam and Brian, as well as 12 great-grandchildren; an aunt, Earlene Russell and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert A. (Carol) Tatum, Sr. and nephew, Robert A. Tatum, Jr.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Mikel Lagaras will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on October 4, 2017 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, an also one hour prior to the service the next day.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Victory Christian Church Warren Campus, in his memory.