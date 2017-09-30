Mahoning Valley Heart Walk promotes importance of a healthy lifestyle

The Mahoning Valley Heart Walk aims to raise funds for cardiovascular disease and stroke research

By Published:
The Mahoning Valley Heart Walk aims to raise funds for cardiovascular disease and stroke research, as part of the American Heart Association.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Today at Youngstown State University’s Watson and Tressel Training Site, people gathered in support of local public health education and awareness.

The Mahoning Valley Heart Walk aims to raise funds for cardiovascular disease and stroke research, as part of the American Heart Association.

People at Saturday’s event walked around the indoor track. They also were able to learn about healthy eating and the importance of exercising.

The event had a bounce house, healthy cooking demonstrations, CPR classes and more.

“Be a little bit more aware of what you’re eating, what they’re drinking, how they are living their lives. If we can make these simple changes, we know it can make a big difference,” said Sean Dreher of the American Heart Association.

All of the money from today’s walk goes to the American Heart Association.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s