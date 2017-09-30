New YSU athletic facilities name recognizes $1 million gift from Covelli family

To recognize the gift, YSU has named the athletics facilities across the street from Stambaugh Stadium the "Covelli Sports Complex."
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sam and Caryn Covelli have donated $1 million to Youngstown State University to go toward the beautification and branding efforts in and around campus.

The funds will be used to enhance and maintain the current soccer and track-and-field facilities, as well as the softball field and a proposed tennis center.

The family, who has a long history of giving back to the community, will be honored at Saturday night’s football game against South Dakota State.

Mr. Covelli is the owner/operator of Covelli Enterprises, headquartered in Warren. The company operates more than 300 Panera Bread bakery-cafés, O’Charley’s restaurants and Dairy Queen stores in several states, including Ohio.

