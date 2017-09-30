Officials: 2 dead after possible fatal overdoses at McDonald home

Dispatchers confirmed a man and a women have died, but did not release names or cause of death

By Published:
opioid heroin overdose ambulance generic

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald Police were called to a home for possibly two deadly overdoses Saturday afternoon.

Trumbull County 911 received the call around 2:30 p.m. from someone on West Second Street in the village. The caller told dispatchers his brother was “cold” and he’s not sure how long he’s been at the home.

Dispatchers confirmed a man and a women have died.

WKBN is withholding the names of the people, as we’re still waiting identification from either police or the coroner’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates and stick with WKBN on air.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s