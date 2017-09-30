Police: 14-year-old girl charged after trying to take friend out for food

The driver confessed to stealing the car from her mother's boyfriend so she could go to Boardman

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two juveniles were charged after police pulled them over for driving across center lines along State Route 170.

New Middletown Village police stopped the car around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning only to find that two 14-year-old girls were the only ones in the car.

According to a police report, the girls at first said they were 16 years old and from East Palestine.

The driver eventually told police they were only 14 years old and had stolen the car from the driver’s mother’s boyfriend, the report states. She then said they were on their way to Boardman for food.

After trying to reach the girls’ parents with no response, the girls were released to other family members and the car was impounded.

The driver was charged with operating without a license, failure to travel in marked lanes and curfew. The passenger was charged with curfew.

