Richard R. Pavlicko Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Funeral services will be 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Ave., Boardman for Richard R. Pavlicko, 72 of Boardman who died Saturday afternoon, September 30, 2017 at his residence, he was 72.

Richard was born March 14, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of the late Colman and Ann Betty (Vrobel) Pavlicko.

He grew up in Struthers and graduated from Struthers High School in 1963.

He worked as a dispatcher for Falcon Transport for 31 years, retiring in August of this year.

Richard enjoyed bowling and golfing and was an avid sports fan. He especially loved cheering for the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Indians and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.

His wife, the former Jean E. Brown, whom he married July 3, 1976, died November 19, 2001.

He leaves his daughter, Kelly (Russ) Sigworth of New Middletown; a son, Eric (Kristina) Pavlicko of Boardman; four grandchildren, Logan and Landon Sigworth and Grant and Brynn Pavlicko. Richard also leaves his two sisters, Cheryl Mihin of Columbiana and Cindy Flores of Campbell and his beloved dogs, Maggie and Pepe.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, October 5 at the funeral home prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel.