Storm Team 27: A nice fall day

It will be a nice weekend with mostly sunny skies returning this afternoon. Highs will only climb to the lower 70s today.

It will be cool to start Saturday and especially Sunday morning. The risk for some light frost will be possible early Sunday as temperatures slide into the middle 30s.

Frost facts for Youngstown:

Earliest first frost – August 29th

Latest first frost: – October 28th

Forecast

Today: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 62

Tonight: Mainly clear. Patchy fog with light frost possible.

Low: 36

Sunday: Mainly sunny.

High: 67

Monday: Mainly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 42

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 49

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 53

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 75 Low: 55

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 67 Low: 52

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 47