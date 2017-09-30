Storm Team 27: Sunshine for your Sunday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

There is a frost advisory for Youngstown and Warren from 2am until 8am Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and skies will be clear. You’ll have lots of sunshine for Sunday with temperatures heating up to the mid 60s by the evening.

Frost facts for Youngstown:

Earliest first frost – August 29th

Latest first frost: – October 28th

Forecast

Tonight: Mainly clear skies with patchy fog. Frost advisory from 2am until 8am.

Low: 37

Sunday: Mainly sunny.

High: 66

Monday: Mainly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 43

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 49

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 52

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 73 Low: 59

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 66 Low: 52

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 51