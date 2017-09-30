‘You’re not in this alone:’ 2,500 come out for suicide awareness walk

Nearly 2,500 people came out Saturday morning for the Out of the Darkness Walk in Youngstown

By Published:
Thousands of people took strides Saturday in Youngstown to raise awareness on a topic that's often not talked about: suicide.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thousands of people took strides Saturday in Youngstown to raise awareness on a topic that’s often not talked about: suicide.

On average, one person dies by suicide every five hours in Ohio. According to most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s the 11th leading cause of death overall in the state.

Nearly 2,500 people came out Saturday morning for the Out of the Darkness Walk. All funds went to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“Everyone here has something in common,” said Natalie Preusser, a suicide survivor.

People wore T-shirts, held signs and shared pictures to remember loved ones lost to suicide.

“It’s never forgotten,” said Jenna Modelski, who lost a brother to suicide. “It will never be forgotten.”

There was also a shining a light from those who’ve made it through their darkest times.

“If I would have succeeded, I wouldn’t be standing here today,” Preusser said. “And I wouldn’t be nearly as happy as I’ve been the past couple years.”

“We support each other and we hold onto each other,” survivor Ciera Johnson said. “We just make each other know that you’re not in this alone and you’re gonna be alright.”

They share in each other’s pain, hoping to raise awareness and help each other heal.

“Other people have gone through the same thing,” Modelski said. “We’re spreading it out that we can change — it doesn’t have to end that way.”

The Out of the Darkness Walk grows every year. Organizers say AFSP has set a goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20 percent by 2025.

“The word is being spread that it’s not a stigma,” Modelski said. “People need to get together.”

For more on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, check out their official website here. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s