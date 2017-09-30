YSU leads South Dakota State 14-7 in top 5 showdown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – No. 5 Youngstown State leads no. 4 South Dakota State, 14-7, in the second quarter at Stambaugh Stadium.

The Penguins capped a 94-yard scoring drive with a Nathan Mays 4-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

Mays’ TD came after the Jackrabbits drove down to YSU’s 6-yard line on their opening possession before fumbling — recovered by Penguins safety Kyle Hegdus.

SDSU answered with a Taryn Christion 10-yard TD pass to Jake Wieneke to tie the game.

In the second quarter, Tevin McCaster scored on a 1-yard run for a 14-7 Penguins lead. McCaster already has 83 rush yards on 12 carries.

YSU (2-1) has won two straight games and is coming off its bye-week, while SDSU is still undefeated at 3-0.

This is the the first top 10 matchup at Stambaugh Stadium since 1997.

